Security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi finalised

Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) and deputed more than 1,200 police personnel across the district to ensure security for processions

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) and deputed more than 1,200 police personnel across the district to ensure security for processions.

District police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar said that a Superintendent of Police (SP), seven DSPs, 20 Inspectors, 175 Sub Inspectors, 56 head constables, 650 constables, 240 police volunteers will perform security duties.

Strict monitoring of main procession would be ensured and for this purpose, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras had been installed at the route of A-category procession, he said.

He said that armed police personnel would be detailed on the rooftops of buildings.

Imran Kishwar said that every individual entering the mosques would be checked through walk-through gates and metal detectors.