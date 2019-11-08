Security arrangements for Eid-Millad-un-Nabi finalized

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, on Friday, chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements of the Jasn-e-Eid Millad-e-Nabi (SAW).

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, on Friday, chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements of the Jasn-e-Eid Millad-e-Nabi (SAW).

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is the month of the arrival of Mohsin-e-Insaniat (SAWW) and the day of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal should be celebrated with peace, devotion, love and harmony.

The commissioner also directed to ensure the cleaning of routes, roads and streets and provision of other necessary facilities for procession on the holy day. Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts submitted report on the arrangements made for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) of their districts.

Senior Superintendent Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that arrangements were made to provide foolproof security to the rallies and processions of Eid Milad to be taken out throughout the district with the coordination of Traffic Police and Rangers.

The commissioner directed SE HESCO Nawabshah to avoid load shedding on 11th and 12th Rabi-al- Awwal specially during night time. He said that in order to maintain law and order on the blessed day Control rooms have been set up at Commissioner's office and offices of all the three Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

He said that control rooms can be contacted in case of any complaint. The scholars of various schools of thought expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made by the divisional and district administrations and assured their full cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, DSR Indus Rangers Muhammad Bilal, Medical Superintendent PMCH Dr Muhammad Yousuf Zardari, SE Hesco Muhammad Mithal Shaikh, law enforcement officers and Ulema and religious scholars of all three districts.