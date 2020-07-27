UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements For Eid Ul Azha Finalised

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

The Police have prepared strict security plan for Eid ul Azha to avoid any untoward incident in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Police have prepared strict security plan for Eid ul Azha to avoid any untoward incident in the district. According to spokesman of the department, a meeting presided over by District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar held here to review security plan for Eid ul Azha.

The meeting was told that fool proof security arrangements have been prepared for Eid-ul-Azha prayer places. He said that1329 police personnel would perform security duty on the occasion. He told that Eid prayers would be held at 24 open places across the district where police officials would be deployed to maintain security whilemetal detectors would also be installed at all places.The police would be alert during Eid prayer andholidays, he said and added that personnel would also be deployed at all entry and exit points.

