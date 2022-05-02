UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements For Eidul Fitr Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Security arrangements for Eidul Fitr reviewed

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt here on Monday to review law and order, security and administrative matters on Eidul Fitr in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt here on Monday to review law and order, security and administrative matters on Eidul Fitr in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, DPO Hassan Iqbal, MPAs Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaqat, Naveed Ashraf, Rana Abdul Sattar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal.

Addressing a meeting held here at DC Office, MPA Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt said that as per special directive of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, foolproof security arrangements had been finalized for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr.

He said that special arrangements should be made for cleanliness in Eidgahs, cemeteries and other places where Eid prayers would be offered on Eidul Fitr. He said that special plan should be made for traffic on Chand Raat.

Giving briefing on Eid security plan, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) would make special cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Fitr.

He said that District Emergency Operation Centre had been set up at DC Office Sialkot, where officers and staff concerned would be present 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in three shifts.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Iqbal said that a flag march would be held in the city and police mobile had been fully activated.

He said that law would strictly deal with kite flying, fireworks, wheelie and aerial firing in the district.

He said that there would be a complete ban on display of all kinds of weapons on Eidul Fitr.

Special measures would be taken for traffic management, he added.

He said that Eid prayer gatherings would be held at 1800 places in the district, which were divided into A, B and C categories.

MPAs- Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaqat, Naveed Ashraf and Rana Abdul Sattar alsospoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Mobile Provincial Assembly Company Traffic Sialkot March Prayer Muslim All

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

14 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel to be ensur ..

Uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel to be ensured: DC

18 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman congratulates nation on the occasi ..

Senate Chairman congratulates nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

33 minutes ago
 Rare Copy of Bible Encouraging Adultery Discovered ..

Rare Copy of Bible Encouraging Adultery Discovered in New Zealand - University

35 minutes ago
 Eid celebrated at Lower Dir

Eid celebrated at Lower Dir

35 minutes ago
 DPO celebrates Eid with children of police martyre ..

DPO celebrates Eid with children of police martyred

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.