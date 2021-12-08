Security arrangements for LG polls finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DCO) Lakki Marwat, Shahzada Omar Abbas and Election Commission Officer Nasrullah on Wednesday finalized security arrangements for peacefully conducting transparent Local Government elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DCO) Lakki Marwat, Shahzada Omar Abbas and Election Commission Officer Nasrullah on Wednesday finalized security arrangements for peacefully conducting transparent Local Government elections.

During the meeting, the DPO directed all police officers to visit polling stations in their wards and ensure foolproof security through comprehensive strategy to avert any untoward incident on day of elections.

He said in addition to the deployment of police personnel, the squads of Quick Response Force and Rapid Response Force would conduct patrolling on polling day while the Reserve Police personnel would be on standby at Police Line Headquarter to handle any untoward situation.

The DPO urged masses and contesting candidates to cooperate with security officials and ensure peaceful elections.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Investigation Shafiq Khan Wazir, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Iqbal Mohmand and other stakeholders.