Security arrangements for Muhararm reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The 8th review meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order headed by Punjab Minister For Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat was held at the Civil Secretariat, in which, the district administration gave a briefing on the steps taken for Muharram in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Basharat said that during Muharram, the Cabinet Committee and the nominated ministers would visit and monitor the security situation in Punjab. He thanked the scholars for always supporting the government in maintaining peace.

Raja Basharat said that it was our duty to protect the life and property of every citizen, adding that due to COVID-19, we were facing specific challenges so that corona SOPs should be implemented in processions and gatherings.

The minister directed that all institutions, including the municipal committees should discharge their duties diligently.

On the occasion, the scholars said that efforts of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Pakistan Army and police in maintaining law and order were commendable.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik said the number of corona cases in the developed countries of the world was increasing again, so it was needed to implement the COVID-19 SOPs. He urged the administration not to change the routes, locations and times of gatherings at any cost.

Provincial Minister for Population Col. Hashim Dogar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch and concerned officers were also present in the Civil Secretariat while Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Hasnain Dareshk, Local parliamentarians, DG Khan DivisionCommissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs and Ulema participatedthrough video link.