Security Arrangements For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:14 PM

Security arrangements for Muharram

Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu has expressed satisfaction over security arrangements across the region during Muharram-ul-haram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu has expressed satisfaction over security arrangements across the region during Muharram-ul-haram.

While inspecting mourning procession routes along with City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak late Wednesday night, Commissioner Iftekhar said that foolproof security arrangements were in place to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that majalis and mourning processions were concluding on time.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that red alert security would be observed during 9th and 10th of Muharram.

He said that police officials have been directed to ensure comprehensive body search of everyone before joining majalis and mourning processions.

SSP investigations Rabnawaz Tulla, SP Gulgasht Imran Razzaq, DSP Gulgasht Tahir Majeed, DSP Dehli Gate and other senior officers were also present.

