Security Arrangements For Muharram In Sindh Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:42 AM

Sindh Minister for Religious Affairs, Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said ample security arrangements would be made for mourning processions and Majalis of Muharram-ul-Haram in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Religious Affairs, Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said ample security arrangements would be made for mourning processions and Majalis of Muharram-ul-Haram in the province.

He was chairing a meeting to review security arrangements to maintain law and order during Muharram here at the Sindh Secretariat.

The minister said a comprehensive security plan would be devised for Muharram-ul-Haram with consultation of Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was attended by Moulana Hussain Masoodi, Syed Shabbar Raza, Moulana Sadiq Jafari, Allama Syed Irfan Abidi, Allama Syed Asghar Naqvi, Allama Saqlain Haider, Syed Karar Naqvi and others.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Qazi Shahid Pervez, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, deputy commissioners, and other officials concerned were also present.

Nasir Shah said the second meeting on security arrangements would be chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while commissioners and deputy commissioners would also hold meetings at divisional and district levels with the stakeholders and organizers of processions and Majalis.

He assured that cleanliness and lighting arrangements would be made at and around Imambargahs and on the procession routes, while Water board had also been given instructions for supply of water.

He added that peace committees would also be formed at district level comprising scholars of all schools of thought.

The minister directed the KMC administrator and administrators of DMCs to ensure necessary arrangements during the Muharam-ul-Haram.

He urged Ulema to strictly follow the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and added vaccination centers would also be set up on their advice.

The scholars called for reviewing the decision of withdrawing security of those Ulema who were reportedly facing threats. They also raised the issue of FIRs registered on holding Majalis at homes last year and called for ending such practice.

Nasir Shah assured them that Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh would holdseparate meeting on the issues of lodging FIRs, 4th schedule and issuance of lists of fire brand speakers.

