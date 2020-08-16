Security arrangements for Muharram reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood directed the officers to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. She said this while presiding over a meeting held here on Sunday to review security arrangements to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Commissioner said that while maintaining the atmosphere of peace, love and brotherhood in the division, mutual solidarity must be promoted.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzaal Kausar briefed the meeting about security measures taken for Muharram's processions and Majalais. The meeting was informed that during Ashura Muharram, a total 5489 mourning Majalas would be held and 1225 processions would be taken out across the division.

RPO further briefed that a total of 7116 police personnel would perform their duties during Ashura Muharram while the services of 3584 volunteers have also been acquired beside calling Army and Rangers for any emergency.

The RPO said that the entry of 208 scholars has been banned besides gagging of 77 Ulema in thedivision. He further told that a special divisional command and control cell has been established besidesmaking special traffic plan for smooth traffic flow on the roads across the division.