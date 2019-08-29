Security arrangements for Muharram reviewed in Nawabshah

(@imziishan)

Foolproof security arrangements shall be made during Muharram-ul-Haram while a tight vigil be kept on the elements aiming at creating law and order situation and to avoid occurring of any untoward incident

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while addressing a meeting of Ulemas belonging to different sects. The meeting took view of arrangements made for maintenance of law and order in the district, street light, sanitation and cleanliness.

The DC said that in order to monitor the law and order situation in the district, Control Rooms would be set up at Tehsil and district level. He said that an effective network was laid with the collaboration of law enforcing agencies in order to keep an eye on miscreant elements adding that interveners in law and order would not be spared.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners to remain in contact with Ulemas, hold meetings and resolve the issues regarding law and order and other arrangements.

DC directed health officials to ensure the availability of required medicines, doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances at all hospitals and health centers during the Muharram days.

He directed HESCO officials to avoid load shedding during Muharram.

Addressing the meet SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that police department has prepared comprehensive plan under which all rallies and majalis would be provided foolproof security and no one would be allowed to take law in hands. He said that Code of Conduct released by Home Ministry would implemented at all cost.

Chairman District Council Sardar Jam Tamachi said that Muharramul Haram gives us the lesson of patience. Chairman Municipal Committee Muhammad Azeem Mallah said that Muharram days would pass with peace and tranquility like past years and we are in contact with all Ulemas. Chairman appealed permit holders to abide by routes and timings.

Ulemas from different sects also expressed their views and indicated some issue. They assured their cooperation to Deputy Commissioner regarding maintaining law and order during Muharram.