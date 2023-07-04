Open Menu

Security Arrangements For Muharram Ul Harram Reviewed In A Meeting

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in the chair of Superintendent of Police SP in connection with Muharram ul Harram security arrangements here in the Potohar Town office.

According to a police spokesman, SDPO Civil Lines, SHOs Cantt and Civil Lines Circle besides Ulema-e-Ikram, Anjuman Tajran, members of the Peace Committee and members of Muharram Committee participated in the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, SP Faisal Saleem said that Ulema should play an imperative role in promoting harmony, and brotherhood and to maintain peace during Muharram ul Harram.

He said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion. Body search should be ensured for all persons entering Imam Bargahs and mourning processions, he added. Effective patrolling will also be ensured. He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people, adding no one will be allowed to disrupt a peaceful atmosphere. The participants of the meeting also assured their cooperation to maintain law and order.

