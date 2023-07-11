Open Menu

Security Arrangements For Muharram, Urs Of Baba Farid Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The District Intelligence Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat to review security arrangements and law & order on Muharramul Haram and Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar.

RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, heads of intelligence agencies and others reviewed arrangements to ensure peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and Urs, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the DPO Pakpattan briefed about arrangements and also directed to use all resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

He said that the security plan for Muharram had been completed by the police as more than 3,000 personnel would perform duties.

The DPO said more than 1400 officers and officials, including one DPO, one SP, four DSPs, 13 inspectors, 37 sub-inspectors, 100 ASIs, 113 head constables, 1115 constables, and 50 lady constables would perform duties on Muharram processions and gatherings across the district.

However, more than 1600 police officers and officials a SP, six DSPs, 19 inspectors, 67 sub-inspectors, 80 ASIs, 132 head constables, 780 constables, 60 lady constables, 300 patrolling officials besides traffic police officers would perform duty on Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin, whereas more than 179 civil defense personnel would also be included, he maintained.

Later, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat along with RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed visited the route Lorry Ada Pakpattan to Darbar Baba Fariduddin and checked the control room at Darbar Baba Farid.

