Security Arrangements For NA-75 Daska, PP-84 Khushab By-elections Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:31 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani on Wednesday directed the supervisory police officers not to spare any effort in security measures as per the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan for by-elections in Sialkot and Khushab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani on Wednesday directed the supervisory police officers not to spare any effort in security measures as per the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan for by-elections in Sialkot and Khushab.

He said this while presiding over a video link meeting here at the Central Police Office to review the security arrangements for by-elections in NA-75 Daska and PP-84 Khushab.

The IGP said that all available resources should be utilized for the best security of polling staff in NA-75 Daska and PP-84 Khushab by-elections and the command officers themselves should go out in the field to ensure security arrangements.

In addition to additional police personnel at sensitive polling stations, he said the services of Rangers should also be utilized as and when required while deployment of ladies police for security at women polling stations and booths should be ensured in all cases. He said that additional personnel should be deployed for the delivery of election materials including ballot boxes after the completion of polling to ensure safe transfer of election materials.

The IGP stressed that no candidate or his supporters should be allowed to violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible for violating the Election Code of Conduct without any discrimination.

He said that regional police officers of Gujranwala and Sargodha and district police officers of Sialkot and Khushab should be provided with all the necessary equipment including additional wireless sets as soon as possible so that it could be utilized on election day.

Inam Ghani further said the officers on election duty should ensure the implementation of corona SOPs and all officers and personnel should take precautionary measures including the use of face masks and hand sanitizers.

Briefing on security plan for by-polls, RPO Sargodha and Gujranwala while DPO Khushab and Sialkot said the security plan had been prepared as per the instructions of the Election Commission and violation of election code of conduct would not be tolerated.

Instructing the officers, the IGP said that supervisory officers must brief all the personnel on duty before the commencement of polling about the sensitivity of duty so that they could perform their duties efficiently and play their effective role for holding peaceful elections. He said that no effort should be spared in holding peaceful elections and any irresponsibility and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, DIG Establishment II-Maqsood Al-Hassan,DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and DIG R&D Shahid Javed among other officers.

