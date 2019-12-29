UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements For New Year Night Finalized

Sun 29th December 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::More than 3000 police officials including 510 ASIs and 83 SIs will perform security duty during the new year night.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 10 teams of Elite Force along with 38 squads of Dolphin Force would also patrol across the district.

He said that aerial firing, wheelie, display of weapons, etc. would be prohibited on New Year night and strict action would be taken against the violators.

