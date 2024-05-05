Open Menu

Security Arrangements For Ongoing Anti-polio Drive Reviewed In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Tank Sharif Ullah Khan Kundi here on Sunday visited different Chowkis and other points to review the security arrangements made in connection with the ongoing anti-polio drive.

The DSP paid this visit following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid to ensure safety of people’s lives and property.

During the visit, the DSP inspected the alertness and weapons of personnel, police pickets and CCTV cameras.

He directed the on-duty officers and personnel to further improve the security arrangements, saying, the protection of people’s lives and property was the prime responsibility of the police. So no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

Moreover, he advised them to adopt all safety measures for self-protection including use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets. Besides, he said, the on-duty policemen should avoid use of mobile phones and keep a close eye on all suspects around them.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Visit Tank Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

19 minutes ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

22 minutes ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

18 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

19 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

19 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

19 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

19 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan