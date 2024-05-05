Security Arrangements For Ongoing Anti-polio Drive Reviewed In Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Tank Sharif Ullah Khan Kundi here on Sunday visited different Chowkis and other points to review the security arrangements made in connection with the ongoing anti-polio drive.
The DSP paid this visit following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid to ensure safety of people’s lives and property.
During the visit, the DSP inspected the alertness and weapons of personnel, police pickets and CCTV cameras.
He directed the on-duty officers and personnel to further improve the security arrangements, saying, the protection of people’s lives and property was the prime responsibility of the police. So no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.
Moreover, he advised them to adopt all safety measures for self-protection including use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets. Besides, he said, the on-duty policemen should avoid use of mobile phones and keep a close eye on all suspects around them.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1330 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 12 connections of gas pilferers43 seconds ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed during in a day in South Punjab49 seconds ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat escapes unhurt in car accident30 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested31 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by police van31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party believes in freedom of expression: Shazia Mari31 minutes ago
-
Gang busted31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu41 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu41 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 77,055 power pilferers in 227 days41 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested, weapons recovered41 minutes ago