Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Tank Sharif Ullah Khan Kundi here on Sunday visited different Chowkis and other points to review the security arrangements made in connection with the ongoing anti-polio drive.

The DSP paid this visit following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid to ensure safety of people’s lives and property.

During the visit, the DSP inspected the alertness and weapons of personnel, police pickets and CCTV cameras.

He directed the on-duty officers and personnel to further improve the security arrangements, saying, the protection of people’s lives and property was the prime responsibility of the police. So no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

Moreover, he advised them to adopt all safety measures for self-protection including use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets. Besides, he said, the on-duty policemen should avoid use of mobile phones and keep a close eye on all suspects around them.