Security arrangements for Pakistan Day ensured: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Tuesday directed the Sukkur Police to adopt extraordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.

He directed that effective checking be ensured at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district. The SSP also directed to deploy police personnel at check posts that have been established on highways.