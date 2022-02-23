Security arrangements for PSL matches reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Wednesday expressed complete satisfaction over the security as well as traffic arrangements and commended the efforts of Lahore police particularly DIG Ops Dr Abid, for ensuring foolproof security of the matches and promotion of the national & international sports activities in the provincial capital.

He expressed these views during a meeting of senior officers of Lahore police held at the conference room of Capital City Police Headquarters to review the security arrangements of the on going matches of Seventh series of Pakistan Super League being played in provincial metropolis between different teams.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Security Rashid Hydayat, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Dolphin Squad, all divisional SPs of Operations and Investigation wings attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements and also discussed the plan of action for the security of forthcoming tour of Australian cricket team for one test match scheduled to be played in provincial metropolis.

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements for the expected National Horse & Cattle Show as well as Spring Festival next month.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan and CTO Muntazir Mehdi briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security arrangements for PSL and said that foolproof security had been provided to the teams, officials, foreign media and spectators.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the concerned police officers to utilize all possible resources and strictly implement the security SOPs to ensure peaceful conduct of the remaining Playoff, Semi Finals and Final matches. The spectators should be allowed to enter the stadium only after complete identification, search through four layer security mechanism devised by Lahore police, he added.

Zero route would be provided to the teams as per routine during their movement from their residence to the stadium and vice versa, he maintained.

The movement of teams and important points had been continuously monitored through CCTV cameras at control room of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, he said and added search, sweep and combing operations had been conducted in the city on regular basis to foil any nefarious designs of anti peace elements.

The CCPO Lahore directed the police officers and officials to adopt polite behavior with the citizens during the checking process and traffic control.