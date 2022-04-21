UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements For PTI Rally At Minar-e-Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 21, 2022 | 05:07 PM

A meeting was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday, with CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan in the chair, to finalise security arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday, with CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan in the chair, to finalise security arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Senior PTI leaders including Mian Shafqat Mehmood, Zubair Khan Niazi and others also participated in the meeting.

DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, SP Admin Atif Nazir and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The CCPO Lahore said comprehensive security, traffic and parking arrangements had been made with the consultation of the rally organisers. He urged the rally participants to cooperate fully with the Lahore police to ensure security, traffic and parking arrangements.

The CCPO said more than 4,000 police personnel including 10 SSPs, 25 SDPOs, 59 SHOs, 207 Upper Subordinates, 234 lady constables had been deputed for the security duties.

More than 660 traffic officers and personnel have been deputed to perform their duties at the rally site.

