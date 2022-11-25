UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements For Visit Of England Cricket Team Reviewed

November 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Security Division Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming visit of the England cricket team.

According to police, overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in a meeting presided over by the CPO Security Islamabad which was also attended by the SSP (Security), officials of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

It was decided in the meeting that the Islamabad Capital police would maintain complete coordination with Rawalpindi police to ensure foolproof security while the routes of the team would be monitored through digital technology and drone cameras.

More than 1200 personnel would be deployed on security while CPO (Security) would monitor all affairs pertaining to team security and ensure the foolproof security of the guests.

CPO (Operations) will ensure complete coordination with them while Chief Security Officer is to be deployed with the cricket team to maintain close liaison and sharing of any important information with other law and enforcement departments.

CPO Security Division Islamabad emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will take all possible measures for the security of the cricket team to maintain national dignity.

He ordered all the officers to conduct close liaison with different department officials. He said that the special branch will share important information with concerned higher authorities.

CPO Security strictly directed all officers to deploy alert personnel at the staying venue and they should be briefed about the importance of the duty before deployment.

