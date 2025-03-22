Security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) In connection with Youm-e-Shahadat-e-Ali (RA) observance, stringent security arrangements have been made by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

According to details, surveillance of Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions is being carried out through modern artificial intelligence-based cameras in the Safe City. The monitoring of all routes of Majalis and Azadari processions is ensured through Safe City cameras. Virtual patrolling officers and technical teams at the Safe City Headquarters are performing 24-hour duties.

Spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that the monitoring of routes was also ongoing through Safe City cameras installed on PRU vehicles. Representatives of law enforcement agencies, including Lahore Police, are present at the Safe City Center. Real-time traffic route updates are being provided through Radio Safe City FM 88.6. Citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious activities to the emergency helpline 15.