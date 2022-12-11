Security arrangements of churches reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) ::SP Operations Bilal Ahmad on Sunday visited various churches in the city where he reviewed the security arrangements and issued important instructions to the security personnel regarding SOPs.

On the special instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SP Operations Bilal visited various churches in the city, met the administrators of the churches and discussed security measures with them.

He visited the various sensitive areas of the city including all the churches of the Christian community located in different areas of the city and Cantt and reviewed the security arrangements.

He directed the police officers on duty to be alert and perform their duties according to the briefing given about the security duty.

Similarly, Bilal Ahmed reviewed the security arrangements to make the security of churches and sensitive places fool-proof.