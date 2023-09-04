Open Menu

Security Arrangements Of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

A meeting was held in the chair of Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Faisal Saleem to review security arrangements of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) at Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday

According to a police spokesman, SDPOs and SHOs of Rawal Division participated in the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem said that foolproof security arrangements must be ensured for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

SSP Faisal Saleem directed the police officers on duty will report on time and will not leave their point until the duty is over. He said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The senior police officers will check and brief the duty from time to time, he added.

Walk-through gates will be installed at the entry point of the procession, he said, the participants of the procession will be allowed to enter after a body search, snipers will be deployed on the rooftop for the security of the procession.

Taking stringent measures, the streets on the route of the procession, roads and other routes will be sealed, he remarked.

Rawalpindi Police is using all resources to ensure fool-proof security arrangements, code of conduct and Standard Operating Procedure SOPs for Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Safety of life and property of citizens is the prime responsibility of Police, he concluded.

