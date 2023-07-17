Security arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram reviews

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa held a meeting regarding the District Peace Committee and reviewed the security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram at his office on Monday

The DC said that during Muharram, foolproof security arrangements would be made to deal with any untoward incident by police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies on the procession routes. He said that any type of negligence or negligence regarding security could not be tolerated.

He said that security cameras have also been installed at various places in the city, while more cameras would also be installed on the procession routes and imambargahs in order to monitor from the control room.

