DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Paharpur Gohar Khan on Wednesday visited Imambargahs and the procession routes of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) to review the security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, the SP was accompanied by SDPO Naqeeb Ullah Khan on this occasion.

The SP also held meetings with guardians of Imambargahs and inquired about the security arrangements from them. On which, they expressed satisfaction regarding security arrangements and also given their suggestions.

On this occasion, the visiting officers also met with the on duty personnel and instructed them to be alert and perform their duty diligently.

APP/akt