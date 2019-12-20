Security arrangements on Christmas planned in Lahore

The police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Christmas

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said that 6,000 officials would perform duty on Christmas.

According to the plan, 6,000 personnel will be deputed at 623 churches in the Punjab capital while six SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 inspectors, 322 upper subordinates would perform duties.

The police will follow the SOPs given by IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir in letter and spirit in this regard, he assured. "We will ensure security of churches, markets and recreational places", he added.

The DIG directed officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for security of `A category' churches. He said monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens through walkthrough gates and metal detectors will also be ensured.

The DIG Operations said that three layers security would be provided to all people visiting churches on Christmas.

He said that security audit of all the churches of the city had been completed as there were 559 churches of A category, 84 of B, 379 of C whereas 101 churches of D category.

Rai Babar Saeed said that teams of Elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and also Police Stations would ensure effective patrolling around the churches, Christmas bazaars and residential areas of Christmas community. Search and sweep operations are already been conducted on regular basis in and around churches and Christian residential areas.

Vehicles and persons are also being checked at exit and entrance points of the city.

Snipers will be deputed on the roofs of churches to keep an vigilant eye on all the activities and parking will be restricted to 100 metres away from churches to ensure security. Rai Babar Saeed said that additional force will also be deputed at parks and recreational places.

All Christmas bazaars set up by the district government have already been provided complete security by the police.