UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements On Eid Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Security arrangements on Eid day

Special security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Special security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts.

An official spokesman told APP on Monday that about 1080 mosques, Eid gahs, open places and Imam Bargahs had been pin-pointed as "sensitive" places in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers on the day.

According to him police had already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers.

Advance security measures, he opined, had already proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-eid days had been very rare, except a couple of incidents.

The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock specially during days, he said.

Related Topics

Police Car Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Kashmore Kandhkot

Recent Stories

Eid prayer offered at three mosques in distt Muz,g ..

Eid prayer offered at three mosques in distt Muz,garh

29 seconds ago
 Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadko ..

Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

31 seconds ago
 Alike other parts of country, Eid ul Fitr to be ce ..

Alike other parts of country, Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (Tomorrow) ..

32 seconds ago
 CM's aide congrats nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

CM's aide congrats nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

35 seconds ago
 Centuries old tradition of giving eidi still alive ..

Centuries old tradition of giving eidi still alive

3 minutes ago
 13 gamblers held with stake money, gambling materi ..

13 gamblers held with stake money, gambling material

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.