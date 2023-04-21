UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements On Eid Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Security arrangements on Eid day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Special security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore in Kandhkot districts.

An official spokesman told APP on Friday that about 1,100 mosques, Eid gahs, open places and Imam Bargahs had been pin-pointed as "sensitive" places in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers on the day.

He said police had already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers.

Advance security measures, he opined, had already proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-Eid days had been very rare, except for a couple of incidents.

The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already cancelled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock, especially during the days.

