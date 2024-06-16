Security Arrangements On Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Special Security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Azha prayers on Monday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts.
An official spokesman of DIG Police Larkana office told APP on Sunday that more than 445 Mosques, Eid gahs and Imambargahs had been pinpointed as "sensitive" places in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers on the day.
According to him, police had already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers.
Advance security measures, he opined, had already proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-eid days had been very rare, except a couple of incidents.
The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock specially during Eid days, he said.
