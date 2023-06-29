Open Menu

Security Arrangements On Eid-ul-Azha In Larkana Region

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha in Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Azha prayers on Thursday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Kandhkot districts.

An official spokesman of the DIG Police Larkana office told APP on Wednesday evening that more than 520 Mosques, Eid gahs and Imam Bargahs had been pinpointed as "sensitive" places in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers on the day.

According to him, police had already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers.

Advance security measures, he opined, had already proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-eid days had been very rare, except for a couple of incidents.

The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already cancelled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock, especially during Eid days.

Related Topics

Police Car Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Kashmore Kandhkot

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

1 hour ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

3 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

3 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

3 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

3 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

3 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

3 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan