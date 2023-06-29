Security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha in Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Azha prayers on Thursday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Kandhkot districts.

An official spokesman of the DIG Police Larkana office told APP on Wednesday evening that more than 520 Mosques, Eid gahs and Imam Bargahs had been pinpointed as "sensitive" places in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers on the day.

According to him, police had already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers.

Advance security measures, he opined, had already proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-eid days had been very rare, except for a couple of incidents.

The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already cancelled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock, especially during Eid days.