Security arrangements on Eid ul Fitr reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shahrazi regarding Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The meeting was attended by ADCG Murree, DPO Murree, CTO Murree, DSP Motorway, Incharge Rescue 1122 and other officials.

Officers of various departments informed the meeting about additional personnel deployment during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

In the meeting, the DC Murree announced the cancellation of leaves of officers and employees of all departments during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Considering the rush in Murree during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, orders were also issued to deploy additional personnel of Punjab Police, City Traffic Police and Rescue 1122.

The DC Murree said that a large number of tourists from all over the country will visit Murree during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and it is the responsibility of the district administration to provide all facilities to the tourists and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.