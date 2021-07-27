Security arrangements regarding Muharram reviewed

More than 600 cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) would continue to monitor the procession routes of Muharram in different parts of provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :More than 600 cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) would continue to monitor the procession routes of Muharram in different parts of provincial capital.

It was decided in a meeting held at the PSCA Headquarters to review Muharram arrangements, under the chairmanship of PSCA Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan, here on Tuesday. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan briefed the meeting about the security arrangements.

Rao Sardar said that in order to make security more effective, the PSCA would conduct a survey of the procession routes, in the collaboration with the Lahore police, while 50 more cameras would be installed on procession routes.

The PSCA would also monitor the main Ashura procession with his mobile command vehicle.

More than 200 police communication officers from Punjab police integrated command control and communication center would be on duty in three shifts throughout this period.

Members of others law-enforcement agencies would also be on duty in the IC3.