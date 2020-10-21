UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Arrangements Require Ulema Cooperation During Rabi Ul Awal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:07 PM

Security arrangements require Ulema cooperation during Rabi Ul Awal

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saif Anwar Jappa on Wednesday stressed for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during the holy month of Rabi Ul Awal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saif Anwar Jappa on Wednesday stressed for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during the holy month of Rabi Ul Awal.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Ulema and officials of different departments here at his office.

ADC said security arrangements for Rabi Ul Awal processions were underway and security in the entire district would be beefed up to maintain law and order on 12 Rabi Ul Awal.

He said a foolproof plan would be evolved to monitor security arrangements during processions while a cleanliness plan along procession routes would also be shaped.

Saif said that administrations of all tehsils of the district had been directed to maintain cleanliness along procession routs. He said roads and streetlights would also be repaired.

The ADC appreciated the cooperation of clerics and said that they were playing an invaluable role in maintaining religious harmony.

On the occasion, Ulema also assured the ADC of their commitment for maintaining communal peace.

Related Topics

Law And Order All

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

41 minutes ago

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 ..

4 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister says may lift emergency decree ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.