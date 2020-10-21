Security arrangements require Ulema cooperation during Rabi Ul Awal

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saif Anwar Jappa on Wednesday stressed for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during the holy month of Rabi Ul Awal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saif Anwar Jappa on Wednesday stressed for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during the holy month of Rabi Ul Awal.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Ulema and officials of different departments here at his office.

ADC said security arrangements for Rabi Ul Awal processions were underway and security in the entire district would be beefed up to maintain law and order on 12 Rabi Ul Awal.

He said a foolproof plan would be evolved to monitor security arrangements during processions while a cleanliness plan along procession routes would also be shaped.

Saif said that administrations of all tehsils of the district had been directed to maintain cleanliness along procession routs. He said roads and streetlights would also be repaired.

The ADC appreciated the cooperation of clerics and said that they were playing an invaluable role in maintaining religious harmony.

On the occasion, Ulema also assured the ADC of their commitment for maintaining communal peace.