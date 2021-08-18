Security arrangements require Ulema cooperation : City Police Officer

City Police Officer(CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday said that police was utilizing all available resources for maintaining law and order during Muharram ul Haram in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer(CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday said that police was utilizing all available resources for maintaining law and order during Muharram ul Haram in the district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Ulema, traders and officials of different departments here at Jamia Islamia Khayban e Sirsyed.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal town Zia U Din Ahmed, eminent scholars of different sects Including Peer Syed Raiz Hussain Shah, Maulana Syed Charagh Ali Shah, Syed Izhar Bukhari, Qari Hanif Sialvi, Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Shaukat Jafri and officials of the district administration.

The CPO urged the ulema to play a greater role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram. "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour," he added.

He said security arrangements by the police could only be successful with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society.

Ahsan appreciated the cooperation of clerics and said that they had been playing an invaluable role in maintaining religious harmony.

On the occasion, Ulema lauded the role of administration for maintaining law and order besides taking all stakeholders on board regarding Ashura arrangements.

They also assured the CPO of their commitment to maintaining communal peace.