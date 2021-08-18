UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements Require Ulema Cooperation : City Police Officer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:29 PM

Security arrangements require Ulema cooperation : City Police Officer

City Police Officer(CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday said that police was utilizing all available resources for maintaining law and order during Muharram ul Haram in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer(CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday said that police was utilizing all available resources for maintaining law and order during Muharram ul Haram in the district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Ulema, traders and officials of different departments here at Jamia Islamia Khayban e Sirsyed.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal town Zia U Din Ahmed, eminent scholars of different sects Including Peer Syed Raiz Hussain Shah, Maulana Syed Charagh Ali Shah, Syed Izhar Bukhari, Qari Hanif Sialvi, Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Shaukat Jafri and officials of the district administration.

The CPO urged the ulema to play a greater role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram. "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour," he added.

He said security arrangements by the police could only be successful with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society.

Ahsan appreciated the cooperation of clerics and said that they had been playing an invaluable role in maintaining religious harmony.

On the occasion, Ulema lauded the role of administration for maintaining law and order besides taking all stakeholders on board regarding Ashura arrangements.

They also assured the CPO of their commitment to maintaining communal peace.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Civil Society All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Move ..

Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Movement's Council - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Philippines calls on Interior Minist ..

Ambassador of Philippines calls on Interior Minister

3 minutes ago
 18 more die of Corona as 770 more cases reported i ..

18 more die of Corona as 770 more cases reported in KP

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt's three years performance to be shared ne ..

PTI govt's three years performance to be shared next week: Fawad

5 minutes ago
 US Adults to Be Eligible for Booster Shot 8 Months ..

US Adults to Be Eligible for Booster Shot 8 Months After Second Dose - Surgeon G ..

5 minutes ago
 Police chalk out foolproof security plan for Youm- ..

Police chalk out foolproof security plan for Youm-e-Ashur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.