Security arrangements review meeting held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A joint meeting of the district administration, law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the University of Sargodha officials reviewed the security arrangements at the university, on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided by Arshad Ahmad Wattoo, additional deputy commissioner HQs Sargodha, while additional registrar Waqar Ahmad, resident officer Faheem Arshad, and other members from the LEAs including police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), special branch, security branch, civil defence, 1122 and Forest Department attended the meeting.

Resident officer Faheem Arshad briefed the meeting about overall security situation and the security measures taken in the light of the recommendations, made in the previous meeting, headed by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Naqvi, held on Aug 26, 2021 in the commissioner's office.

Keeping in view the security situation and to beef up the security of the university, the resident officer spelled following measures to the house to ensure security of the university. Activation of the Quick Response Force (QRF), readiness and preparedness of the varsity security guards to handle the security related challenges, actions taken in the light of the observations made by the security branch, proper management of the central control room for 24/7 surveillance of varsity, and start of the training of security guards by the Elite police.