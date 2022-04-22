Security arrangements reviewed

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana on Friday presided over a video link meeting to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana on Friday presided over a video link meeting to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

In the meeting, DPOs Dr Muhammad Rizwan, Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak, Syed Ali Raza and ADIG Sargodha were also present.

The meeting was informed that in the four districts of the region, on Ramadan 21, the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA), 100 majalis would be held and 10 processions would be taken out for which 1,446 officials, including SPs, DSPs and inspectors, besides national volunteers would perform their duties.

Similarly, Jumma-tul-Wida will be offered at 2,664 places in Sargodha region while 18 rallies would be held on the occasion of Al-Qudd day.

For security, 2,823 policemen with 382 national volunteers and 300 special police have also been deployed while 14 walk-through gates, 1,087 metal detectors and 181 CCTV cameras have also been provided for security.

RPO Faisal Rana directed officers that on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA) all possible resources should be utilized for security of majalis and processions.

He added that security of markets, banks and shopping centers should also be tightened duringthe last days of Ramadan.