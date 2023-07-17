Open Menu

Security Arrangements Reviewed Ahead Of Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Security arrangements reviewed ahead of Muharram

A meeting was held on Monday in the Circuit House in Zhob regarding the security arrangement of Muharram under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zhob Mohammad Azim Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held on Monday in the Circuit House in Zhob regarding the security arrangement of Muharram under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zhob Mohammad Azim Kakar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shirani Bilal Shabbir, Assistant Commissioner Zhob Hafiz Mohammad Tariq, SHO Zhob Sher Ali Mandukhel, and members of the Shia community Zhob.

DC Kakar said that in view of the current peace and security, every year in the month of Muharram keeping in mind its greatness and sanctity, foolproof security arrangements would be made in Zhob like the rest of the country.

This year also, on the occasion of Muharram, Zhob Police and other administrations are busy to implement foolproof security arrangements across the province, especially in Zhob, he said.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC Zhob said for the establishment of peace and order during the days of Muharram, scholars of all branches should come together on a single platform to maintain the law and order situation of the district.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Zhob All Muharram

Recent Stories

Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

18 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

18 minutes ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

18 minutes ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

18 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

23 minutes ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

23 minutes ago
NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

11 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

11 minutes ago
 Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population ' ..

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

11 minutes ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

11 minutes ago
 KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 ..

KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 terrorists, POs in last six m ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan