Security arrangements reviewed ahead of Muharram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held on Monday in the Circuit House in Zhob regarding the security arrangement of Muharram under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zhob Mohammad Azim Kakar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shirani Bilal Shabbir, Assistant Commissioner Zhob Hafiz Mohammad Tariq, SHO Zhob Sher Ali Mandukhel, and members of the Shia community Zhob.

DC Kakar said that in view of the current peace and security, every year in the month of Muharram keeping in mind its greatness and sanctity, foolproof security arrangements would be made in Zhob like the rest of the country.

This year also, on the occasion of Muharram, Zhob Police and other administrations are busy to implement foolproof security arrangements across the province, especially in Zhob, he said.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC Zhob said for the establishment of peace and order during the days of Muharram, scholars of all branches should come together on a single platform to maintain the law and order situation of the district.