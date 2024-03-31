Open Menu

Security Arrangements Reviewed At Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Security Dera Sardar Alamgir Khan has visited various police stations to inspect the security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, the DSP paid a visit to various police stations including Cantt and Kirri Khaisour following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

During the visit, the DSP was briefed about the security arrangements by the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned.

The SP checked the weapons and alertness of the on-duty personnel. He also issued security advisory to the Moharars of police stations.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated regarding security matters. He also directed the SHOs to enhance the security arrangements of their respective police stations and important places.

He directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets while performing their duties.

