Security Arrangements Reviewed For Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:39 PM

Security arrangements reviewed for Islamabad

Islamabad police have decided to ensure elaborate security arrangements in city and to further enhance measures for fool proof security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have decided to ensure elaborate security arrangements in city and to further enhance measures for fool proof security.

In a meeting presided over by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, the security arrangements in Islamabad were reviewed and it was decided to improve them. The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Operations) Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP (Investigation) Atta-ur-Rehman and all Zonal SPs.

DIG (Operations) directed for fool proof security arrangements in the city. He said that no one would be allowed to block roads and strict action would be taken against those violating law and disturbing peace. He said that it our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

