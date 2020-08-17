Security arrangements reviewed for Muharramul Haram in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Monday visited Imam Bargahs to review security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram.

During visit, they met caretakers of those worship places and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for ensuring peace on the holy occasion of Muharram.

They also met with ulema and listened to their proposals for maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, the DPO visited various checkposts in the city to review security arrangements.

Along with other police personnel he checked NIC of people and got removed tinted glasses from vehicles.

He also awarded cash awards to policemen on the spot for their best performance.

Later talking to media, the DPO said vehicles with tinted glasses or without number plates would not be allowed and urged residents to keep their NIC with them for security reasons.

He said people should cooperate with police by keeping eye on suspected persons, vehicles or goods to avert untoward incident and ensure peace.