UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Arrangements Reviewed For Muharramul Haram In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:02 PM

Security arrangements reviewed for Muharramul Haram in Dera

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Monday visited Imam Bargahs to review security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Monday visited Imam Bargahs to review security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram.

During visit, they met caretakers of those worship places and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for ensuring peace on the holy occasion of Muharram.

They also met with ulema and listened to their proposals for maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, the DPO visited various checkposts in the city to review security arrangements.

Along with other police personnel he checked NIC of people and got removed tinted glasses from vehicles.

He also awarded cash awards to policemen on the spot for their best performance.

Later talking to media, the DPO said vehicles with tinted glasses or without number plates would not be allowed and urged residents to keep their NIC with them for security reasons.

He said people should cooperate with police by keeping eye on suspected persons, vehicles or goods to avert untoward incident and ensure peace.

Related Topics

Police Visit Vehicles Media From Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Karachi issues: Sindh CM says committee comprising ..

27 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan recorded highest ever remittances ..

33 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Post-blast Lebanon says hospitals nearly at COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

6 cops dismissed from service over abuse of powers ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr Justice Qasim K ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.