Security Arrangements Reviewed For Ongoing Polio Drive
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited various places to review security measures for the ongoing polio drive in the district.
According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited the Gomal, Jattatar, and Bhittani areas as well as Basic Health Units(BHUs) and met with police personnel on duty.
He instructed police personnel to maintain communication with the polio teams in order to ensure best security.
The DPO expressed commitment to prioritizing the safety of polio workers and added that efforts would continue to rid the country of this debilitating disease through public cooperation.
In this regard, he added that collective efforts should be made for the success of efforts against polio.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests two women for human & drugs trafficking13 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness seminar,walk held23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles23 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs23 minutes ago
-
Man killed in aerial firing23 minutes ago
-
Kurram clashes claim 21 lives, injure 30 in five days23 minutes ago
-
Four died as a speedy dumper fell on passenger van23 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for democracy is unforge ..40 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue day observed:43 minutes ago
-
Veterinary doctor booked:43 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar court awarded death sentence to husband53 minutes ago
-
AJK observes "Black Day" against 2nd phase of India-sponsored elections drama in IIOJK53 minutes ago