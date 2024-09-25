Open Menu

Security Arrangements Reviewed For Ongoing Polio Drive

Published September 25, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited various places to review security measures for the ongoing polio drive in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited the Gomal, Jattatar, and Bhittani areas as well as Basic Health Units(BHUs) and met with police personnel on duty.

He instructed police personnel to maintain communication with the polio teams in order to ensure best security.

The DPO expressed commitment to prioritizing the safety of polio workers and added that efforts would continue to rid the country of this debilitating disease through public cooperation.

In this regard, he added that collective efforts should be made for the success of efforts against polio.

