Security arrangements reviewed for Pakistan, S.Africa test match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):Additional Deputy Commissioner Gen Zaheer Anwar Japa Wednesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for Second Test Match between Pakistan and South Africa, scheduled to be played from 4 to 8 February at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It was decided in the the meeting that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the event and a control room equipped with specially trained personnel would be set up to monitor all kind of movements.

The meeting also decided to ensure fully functional street lights around the stadium, besides presence of Bomb Disposal Squad and Rescue 1122.

It was also decided to ensure unhindered flow of traffic at all major routes through diversions to avoid public inconvenience. Double Road would remain closed for all kind of traffic during the matches.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company was asked to ensure cleanliness in the area.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib, Manager PCB Nisar Khan, officials of WASA, Health Department, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation and other departments concerned.