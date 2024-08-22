Open Menu

Security Arrangements Reviewed For Peaceful Chelum

Published August 22, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Tank police have made comprehensive security arrangements to ensure peaceful Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) in the district.

In this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, chaired a meeting which was attended by DSPs from all circles.

The meeting discussed various matters including the deployment of three-layer security for Talajat, processions, proper planning before each program, and the use of proper uniforms and equipment.

The DPO stressed the importance of maintaining law and order to protect the lives and properties of citizens, and ensuring the safety of police personnel.

He also underlined the need for ensuring coordination with religious scholars, peace committees, and local elders to ensure peaceful processions.

The DC also stressed the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets, and strict vigilance on suspicious individuals for maintaining peace and order during the Chehlum processions.

