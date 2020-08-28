UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements Reviewed For Peaceful Observance Of Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:42 PM

Commandant Tal Scouts Col. Atif Mushtaq and District Police Officer(DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan on Friday visited various Imambargah and procession routes and inspected arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Harram

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Commandant Tal Scouts Col. Atif Mushtaq and District Police Officer(DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan on Friday visited various Imambargah and procession routes and inspected arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Harram.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Commander Lieutenant Col Osama and other high officials of the relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

DSP Hafiz Muhammad Nazir Khan briefed the visiting dignitaries about security measures made at routes leading to Imambarghas.

They also met with young guards and concerned persons of the Imambarghas to exchange views on security arrangements for maintaining law and order.

They expressed satisfaction of the arrangements and directed police personnel to remain on alert to ensure peace.

They also visited special control room and reviewed arrangements for monitoring various parts of the city through CCTV cameras.

