Security arrangements reviewed for polio teams in South Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters South Waziristan Nadir Khan Wazir on Thursday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Wana and reviewed security arrangements for polio teams in the area.

He undertook the visit in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Attiqullah Wazir where he issued necessary instructions to the police personnel for ensuring peaceful conduct of the anti-polio drive.

He instructed the cops to wear helmets and bullet proof jackets during duty and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Similarly, he directed them to avoid using phones under any circumstances and remain alert during duty.

The DSP was of the opinion that strong and effective coordination should be ensured among the security personnel by remaining the cops in touch with their respective SHOs. He said that additional personnel and special forces should remain ready to effectively respond in case of emergency.

He said that solid measures should be taken to implement the security plan in letter and spirit and ensure peaceful conduct of the drive.