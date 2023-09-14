Security arrangements reviewed for upcoming anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting was held on Thursday to review security arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in Tank starting on September 25.

According to the spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah chaired the meeting held at his office, which was attended by SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rashid Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, Inspector Sharifullah, Line Officer Nasrullah, Line Editor Bashir Khan, Reader DPO Imam Shah, and OHC Ehsanullah.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the security measures put in place across the district to maintain peace and provide security for the polio teams.

DPO Tank issued special instructions to all the police officers to continue their efforts for the establishment of law and order at all costs.

However, he said effective measures should be taken to ensure foolproof security for anti-polio workers, doctors, and monitors of the health department during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, and in this regard, no negligence should be shown.

The DPO issued instructions regarding extending full cooperation to officials and the public.

He also directed to bring security-related problems to the notice of the superior officers timely, besides giving proper briefings before sending the personnel on duty.

The DPO also said that the use of helmets and jackets in all cases was mandatory for the police personnel's safety.