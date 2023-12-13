Open Menu

Security Assessment Sessions Led By IGP In Sukkur, Larkana Ranges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 11:47 PM

In a proactive effort to assess the prevailing peace and security situation in the regions of Sukkur and Larkana, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, presided over evaluation sessions during his visit to these areas

These meetings aimed to review the law and order conditions and examine police actions against dacoits in the respective areas. Notably, the IGP sought information regarding the ongoing investigation of the slain journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar's case and issued further necessary directives.

The arrival of IGP Sindh in the Sukkur and Larkana range was greeted with a guard of honour and a warm welcome.

SSPs of Sukkur and Ghotki briefed the IGP about the prevailing law and order situation in the concerned districts, along with police initiatives in this regard.

Emphasizing an intelligence-based operation against dacoits, IGP Sindh stressed the need for an extraordinary approach to gather and follow information. He highlighted the significance of fostering effective inter-provincial relations, particularly along the borders of Sindh with Punjab and Balochistan, to ensure stringent surveillance, intelligence gathering, and police patrolling.

During the session discussing peace and security, the IGP directed swift action against those involved in Jan Muhammad Mahar's murder case based on concrete evidence gathered so far, urging the prompt apprehension of the suspects.

He reiterated that there would be no leniency or pardon for criminals involved in robberies or abductions. Moreover, rigorous measures would be taken against criminals and their facilitators in the targeted areas.

The IGP reaffirmed the commitment to use all available means against criminals and promised operations against them with modern equipment and collaboration with various law enforcement agencies.

In a direct message to criminals, he urged them to surrender and face the legal consequences.

The meeting witnessed the presence of DIGP Sukkur, SSP Sukkur, SSP Special Branch, SSP - CID, DIGP Larkana, SSP Ghotki, SSP Kashmore, SSP Shikarpur and other senior police officers from Sukkur and Larkana ranges.

