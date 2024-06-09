Open Menu

Security At Churches Reviewed

Published June 09, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Senior police officers visited churches in their respective areas to review security arrangements on Sunday to avoid any untoward incident.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, best security arrangements had been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said, "Walk through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed."

The CPO had directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed the police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches.

He urged them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.

