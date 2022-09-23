UrduPoint.com

Security At High Alert In City On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Security of mosques, Imambargahs, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained at high alert on Friday in the provincial capital.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to senior police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements especially during Friday prayers. The senior officers visited different areas of the city to inspect the security arrangements.

The police officers and jawans of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted partrolling at all sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.

Also, search-and-sweep operations were conducted around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations.

According to a spokesperson for the Police Department, search operations were meant to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

