Security at processions’ routes, Imambarghas reviewed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The security situation reviewed at procession routes, and Imambarghas in different areas to ensure peace and order during Ashura Muharram ul Haram.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Tayyab Jan accompanied by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak and Dera Town Police SHO Gulsher Khan checked security measures at different Imambargahs, CRBC bridges, and blockades to maintain peace and to avert any untoward incident.

The SP also listened to the issues of personnel and checked their accommodation and other facilities at their respective duty places.

He also directed the on-duty officers and personnel to ensure their own safety while performing duties. He asked them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets.

He directed that the security plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and added that no negligence and lapse in security would be tolerated.