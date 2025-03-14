Open Menu

Security At Punjab Borders With Balochistan, KP Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A divisional intelligence committee (DIC) meeting, held here Friday with Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan in the chair, discussed overall law and order situation in the division with particular focus on areas at Punjab borders with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also discussed in detail the threat alerts, security arrangements taken so far in the division besides security at Masajid, minority community’s worship places and markets that are witnessing rush of buyers ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Officials ordered to step up security arrangements at markets and worship places.

Divisional heads of law enforcement agencies, deputy commissioners and DPOs of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Layyah and other officials attended the meeting.

Keeping in view the recent terrorists’ attack in the country, the top officials of police and divisional administration ordered to put in place impenetrable security arrangements at Punjab border with Balochistan and KP, Indus highway, and decided to conduct mock exercises to plug chances of entry of unscrupulous elements from Balochistan through entry/exit points and passages through mountains.

It was also decided to improve further the response of the back-up teams.

It was ordered to remove all the dense bushes at and around check posts, roads and routes near inter-provincial boundary and surrounding areas.

Officials also ordered to strengthen security arrangements and tighten checking of dubious elements during prayer times particularly during Fajr and Traveeh prayers.

Security plan and initiatives be finalized well before time to ensure protection of people and public property on Yom-e-Ali and Lailatul-Qadr.

Commissioner Chaudhry ordered Border Military Police (BMP) to minutely monitor the routes from Balochistan into DG Khan in areas under their jurisdiction. He ordered in time exchange of information with other law enforcement agencies and maintain an effective level of coordination and cooperation among the different law enforcement agencies to counter the threats posed by anti-Pakistan elements.

APP/hus

